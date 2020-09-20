Cooling trend continues, monitoring air quality

Weather

The Coachella Valley is still under a Smoke Advisory, at least through tomorrow. The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended the advisory due to the El Dorado, Snow and Bobcat fires still burning in Southern California.

As of this evening, air quality in the Coachella Valley is considered "good." Though, some isolated areas closer to the fires could experience "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups." If you smell smoke, it's best to stay inside.

Areas of gusty winds are also impacting the firefight. The Snow Fire is located near Whitewater, which is a more wind-prone area.

Temperatures are slowly cooling this week, but still staying above average. Today was 1° cooler in Palm Springs than yesterday.

Fall begins Tuesday and the seasonal average is now in the double-digits, but temperatures are expected to stay in the triple-digits all week long for the Coachella Valley.