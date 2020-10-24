Finally seasonal!

Weather

After above average days all month long, we have finally reached seasonal average. Today's high in Palm Springs was exactly where it should be for this time of year and we're only getting cooler over the next few days.

Temperatures are dropping, winds are picking up and clouds are covering us overhead here in the Coachella Valley. There's also the chance to see some rain to the West this weekend. This is all because of high pressure moving in.

Overnight temperatures are feeling much cooler as well, dropping into the 60s.

Onshore winds will be present this weekend, with gusts reaching near 60 mph in the more wind-prone locations, like Whitewater.

Sunday night and into Monday, winds will shift out of the Northeast. A Wind Advisory will be in place for the Coachella Valley. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

This Santa Ana pattern will bring much drier conditions, elevating the fire weather concern. A Red Flag Warning is in place for parts of our local mountains and to the West. A Fire Weather Watch is also in place for areas of the high desert.

Temperatures cool even more over the next few days, before warming back up into the 90s by the end of the week.