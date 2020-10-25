Below average temperatures, Santa Ana winds return

Weather

Temperatures dropped below seasonal average Sunday for the first time this month. Seasonal average is 86° for Palm Springs.

Temperatures cool drop into the 70s for Monday and Tuesday as low pressure dips South.

This low pressure system will also be causing the winds to pick up. Winds have been out of the Northwest this weekend, but will be shifting to a Santa Ana pattern overnight and into Monday. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Coachella Valley through 10 p.m. and then from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday. Gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph. Areas of the high desert and to the west of the valley are under a High Wind Warning.

Because of the shift in winds, humidity will be low, causing an increased risk for fire weather.

Temperatures stay cooler than normal to start the week before warming back up into the low 90s by next weekend.