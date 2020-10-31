A warm Halloween weekend with some increasing clouds

Weather

Friday, the high temperature in Palm Springs reached 92°. High temperatures are going to remain in the 90s throughout the rest of the weekend and through next week. The average for Saturday and Sunday is 84°.

Winds remain offshore which contributes to warmer and drier conditions compared to average. Offshore winds are expected to increase Sunday and Monday. A weak trough off the coast is filtering in overhead moisture. This will increase cloud cover heading through Saturday evening and Sunday. Temperatures will continue to remain above average and in the 90s.

The first full moon since 1944 on Halloween that is visible across the country is happening. The peak will be October 31st at 7:49 a.m. This is what is known as a blue moon, meaning it is the second full moon to occur in a calendar month. It is also a micro full moon, meaning it appears smaller since it is at the farthest point from Earth.

This Sunday, we are turning clocks BACK one hour for the end of Daylight Saving. Sunrise and sunset will occur one hour earlier, allowing for more daylight in the morning. Before you go to bed on Saturday night, be sure to turn those clocks back one hour and gain that extra hour of sleep!

Expect a warm Halloween weekend compared to average temperatures. The Coachella Valley will be in the 90s with nearby mountains in the 70s.