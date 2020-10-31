Skip to Content
Above average temperatures, end of daylight savings

After a much needed cool week, temperatures are heating up again. Seasonal average in Palm Springs is 84°. Last Halloween, we were talking about below average conditions. Not this year.

The 90s are expected to be with us for most of the week. Cloud cover and even a light drizzle could be felt this evening. This is because of a weak trough of low pressure pulling in moisture.

Overall, we're staying above average. Tomorrow will be similar to today.

Except for sunrise and sunset times because November 1 marks the end of daylight savings. Make sure to set your clocks back an hour and soak up that extra hour of sleep!

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

