Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 6:14 pm

Near-seasonal and breezy to start spring season

A trough of low pressure moves in this weekend, cooling temperatures and brining breezy winds to the area. After a very warm Friday, in the upper 80s, temperatures cooled a bit into the low 80s Saturday. Seasonal average for Palm Springs is 80°.

Breezy conditions stick around through Monday, with gusts potentially reaching into the 30s for the valley floor. Stronger gusts are possible for more wind-prone locations like Desert Hot Springs and through the pass.

Temperatures stay consistent throughout most of the week in the mid to upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast / First Alert Forecast / KESQ Weather / KESQ Weather Video / Local Forecast / Video

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content