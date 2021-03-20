Near-seasonal and breezy to start spring season

Weather

A trough of low pressure moves in this weekend, cooling temperatures and brining breezy winds to the area. After a very warm Friday, in the upper 80s, temperatures cooled a bit into the low 80s Saturday. Seasonal average for Palm Springs is 80°.

Breezy conditions stick around through Monday, with gusts potentially reaching into the 30s for the valley floor. Stronger gusts are possible for more wind-prone locations like Desert Hot Springs and through the pass.

Temperatures stay consistent throughout most of the week in the mid to upper 70s.