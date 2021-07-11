Skip to Content
Heat continues; tracking rain chances

Palm Springs felt cooler temperatures Sunday compared to the record-breaking high of 120° on Saturday.

But, temperatures remain above average with an Excessive Heat Warning in place through Monday night. Temperatures in the valley could reach up to 119°. A Heat Advisory is in place for areas to the west.

There is the possibility for some isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday, particularly for the high desert and mountain communities. Dry lightning and wind remains the biggest threat.

Temperatures cool down closer to seasonal around mid-week!

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

