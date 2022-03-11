Breezy, cooler Friday across the valley

After such a gusty Thursday, air has been left unsettled across our region, resulting in cooler temperatures as we close the workweek. Mid-70s can be expected for today's daytime high temperatures for most valley cities.

Meanwhile, areas west and south surrounding the Coachella Valley, Desert Hot Springs, and North Palm Springs remain under a Wind Advisory until 3 p.m. Gusty conditions continue for these wind-prone areas through the afternoon.

KESQ

Winds will gradually calm down as the day goes on, leaving just a light breeze with us as we head into the weekend. Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts for our area as of last night at 9:45 p.m.

KESQ

Looking ahead, mild conditions are anticipated for the weekend. Be prepared to set clocks ahead one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. Temperatures warm up to 10° above normal by the middle of next week. Conditions are set to remain dry over the next 7 days.