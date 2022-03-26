Warm weekend ahead of rain

High pressure continues to dominate the region with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s for daytime high temperatures across the Coachella Valley on Saturday. Temperatures on Sunday are likely to remain warm but slightly cooler than Saturday, as low pressure off the coast is preparing to move in over Southern California.

As low pressure makes its arrival, chances for precipitation begin to increase. Monday afternoon and evening are when the Coachella Valley is most likely to see rain. Scattered showers will be possible through Tuesday morning.

While most of the precipitation associated with this incoming Pacific storm is expected to stay west of the Coachella Valley, we're likely to see up to a quarter of an inch for areas in the west valley and up to a tenth of an inch for east valley cities. High elevation mountain snow is also expected.

Given the incoming changes, a First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday. Much cooler temperatures are expected to start the workweek in the 70s, gradually warming to the low to mid-80s by the end of the week.