Summer arrives with humidity in tow

The Summer Solstice happened at 2:13 this morning and we expect fairly dry and seasonal conditions today.

All that changes overnight and into tomorrow as a surge of monsoonal humidity arrives and brings with it a chance of thunderstorms.

The early outbreak of monsoonal moisture gives us a chance of storms both tomorrow and Thursday, the best chance fairly early in the day tomorrow.

Rainfall totals will be light if any at all, but thunderstorms in the desert always bring the threat of flash flooding. The humidity will make things feel less comfortable, and make evaporative coolers less effective as well. We dry out a bit by week's end, with highs approaching 110.