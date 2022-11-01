First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert is in place through early Thursday as an early winter storm approaches. The primary impact for the Coachella Valley will be gusty wind. Mountain rain and snow could create travel issues as well.

Currently, a Wind Advisory is in effect for local mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass, extending into the northern Coachella Valley. This is the first round of wind. Stronger gusts will arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will move into the Southland Wednesday morning, affecting communities from the coast to the mountains. Minimal, if any, precipitation is expected in the desert. Snow will be at its heaviest Wednesday night into Thursday morning, dropping down near 4,000'.

Round #2 of the wind will strengthen through Wednesday afternoon, persisting into early Thursday morning. Wind speeds will gradually weaken through the day on Thursday.

Cold air will be left behind the front, and high temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 60s. As skies clear, patchy frost is possible in the High Desert Friday morning. Warmer temperatures return by the weekend.