Calm conditions this weekend before Pacific storm system arrives

Conditions will continue to be mild this weekend as the winter storm system that rolled in earlier this week moves farther east. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than they were during the work week as we stay in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Though conditions are slightly warmer this weekend, we are still below our seasonal average. The average temperature for today is typically 84°!

Enjoy these mild conditions this weekend as the First Alert Weather team is tracking a Pacific storm system that is expected to arrive by the beginning of the work week.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Monday, November 7th, through Tuesday, November 8th due to the potential for widespread rain from the coast to the deserts on Tuesday.

