Changing winds through the weekend

Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler air arrives with Sunday's winds, sending temperatures more than 10° below normal for this time of year. An average daytime high temperature is 80°.

Mostly sunny skies and overall dry conditions are expected heading into next week. Cool overnight lows in the 40s continue. Temperatures get a meager boost by the end of the work week, but overall, remain below seasonable norms.