Santa Ana winds continue Saturday

Strong winds continue Saturday across Southern California. Here are the peak wind gusts for our area through 1 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs - 45 mph

Beaumont - 44 mph

Cabazon - 43 mph

Banning - 41 mph

Morongo Valley - 36 mph

Breezy conditions will continue through Saturday night, with some of the strongest gusts expected through Desert Hot Springs. Santa Ana winds continue to carry dry air through the area with relative humidity values in teens.

Dry, windy conditions have triggered a Red Flag Warning for much of Southern California, including the San Gorgonio Pass and for mountains to the south of the valley. This stays in effect through 10 p.m. tonight.

Winds remain calm for Sunday. Increased cloud cover is expected for the start of the workweek as low pressure passes through the region. A ridge of high pressure builds after, turning up the temperature to the low 80s by Thanksgiving.