Santa Ana winds return this weekend

Another round of Santa Ana winds joins us this weekend as relative humidity remains low. Peak gusts in the low desert will reach between 20 to 30 mph. Strongest winds will favor areas near mountain passes where winds can reach as high as 65 mph.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today until 10:00 p.m. for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains and the Inland Empire due to critical fire weather conditions. Fire conditions are heightened this weekend due to the gusty offshore winds and dry conditions.

Gusty offshore winds will ease slightly in the low desert on Sunday . This dry, offshore weather pattern will continue through the upcoming week as temperatures rise above the seasonal average by Thanksgiving.