Published 3:27 PM

Warming temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving

Dry and relatively mild conditions can be expected for this upcoming holiday week. An area of low pressure has pushed in high cloud cover which will remain until Tuesday. 

This area of low pressure will be replaced by a ridge of high pressure by Wednesday which will boost temperatures into the lower 80s by Thanksgiving. This ridge will also bring about the return of Santa Ana winds.

Peak wind gusts will occur on Thanksgiving, however, higher winds will be reserved for wind-prone areas such as mountain passes. The effects of the incoming Santa Ana winds will be moderate as conditions remain slightly breezy. 

These moderate winds will fade by Friday as another area of low pressure moves in and begins cooling temperatures down once again.

