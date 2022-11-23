Santa Ana winds for Thanksgiving

Travel conditions are expected to remain mild across much of Southern California and the country for Wednesday. Temperatures locally will warm to the upper 70s with mostly clear skies and dry conditions.

Relative humidity values remain low over the next few days as Santa Ana winds pick back up for the Thanksgiving holiday. A building ridge of high pressure is expected to bring gusty conditions for those west of the Coachella Valley. Locally, peak wind gusts will likely stay between 15-20 mph with otherwise breezy conditions.

A Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for areas surrounding the Coachella Valley, including area mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass, stretching into Desert Hot Springs. It will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Friday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for Santa Clarita, Ventura, and San Fernando Valleys.

Temperatures remain mild through the holiday weekend. A low pressure system arrives for the start of the next workweek, which could signal rain for parts of the region. We'll be tracking those changes in the days ahead.