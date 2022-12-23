A mild holiday weekend ahead

Skies have cleared and we're enjoying sunshine with highs in the 70s ahead.

The East Coast is under a winter weather assault as a major storm continues to drop snow, ice and rain.

Colder air continues to move across much of the U.S. through the holiday weekend, while we'll see warmer than normal conditions.

Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the lower seventies.

Upper seventies on the way for Christmas Day and the day after. By late Tuesday we could see some shower activity around the region and even in the desert!

May your holidays be joyous!