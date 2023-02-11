Cooler and breezier weekend ahead

A ridge of high pressure has been keeping temperatures in the upper 70s for most of this week. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s this weekend with the arrival of a low pressure system that will bring other changes to the desert as well.

The low pressure system will be tapping into additional moisture which will bring light showers to areas west of the valley.

Dry conditions are expected for us on the valley floor as onshore winds return to the desert today. Luckily for bikers participating in the Tour de Palm Springs event this morning, breezier conditions are expected in the afternoon lasting into Sunday.

Winds will remain breezy on Monday and could become gusty by Valentines Day this Tuesday. Conditions will gradually become calmer and warmer by the latter half of next week.