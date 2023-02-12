Breezy and seasonable Sunday with more wind ahead

A low pressure system will move through the valley today and increase our local onshore winds. Breezy conditions are expected but winds are unlikely to majorly impact your Super Bowl Sunday plans. This system is likely to bring light showers to our west but we will be staying dry here on the valley floor as temperatures remain in the lower 70s.

Gustier winds are expected by Monday with the arrival of a second, stronger low pressure system. This system will increase wind speeds overnight into Monday morning across the valley. Westerly winds will strengthen Monday evening into Tuesday with gusts that could reach 30-45 mph. Peak wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass.

Due to these strong winds, the National Weather Service has called a High Wind Watch which will go into effect late Monday night through Tuesday evening. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to track gusty conditions that could cause difficult driving conditions, blow unsecured objects and damage down trees and powerlines.

Precipitation is also possible by Tuesday with the arrival of the low pressure system as daytime high temperatures drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Drier and calmer conditions are expected by the end of the upcoming work week. More rain and wind is possible the following week with the arrival of another low pressure system.