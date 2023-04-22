Warm start to the weekend, more wind ahead

The valley will experience a toasty start to the morning as temperature rise into the 80s by 9 a.m. A building ridge of high pressure, which triggered a steady warming trend this week, will boost temperatures into the upper 90s today. If you're heading out this afternoon, especially if you're spending a lot of time outdoors at Coachella, be sure to hydrate and take plenty of shade breaks!

Conditions will remain warm but mild until winds begin to pick up by the end of the weekend. Light winds are expected until Sunday evening when gusts begin to strengthen, namely in wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass.

In anticipation of these stronger winds, which could reach over 30 mph, a First Alert Weather Alert has been called from 5 p.m. Sunday until 12 a.m. Tuesday due to the likelihood of low-visibility, reduced air quality and possible road closures.

These stronger winds will lead to a cooling trend in which temperatures will drop into the low 90s. Temperatures are expected to rise back into the mid to upper 90s once again before the start of Stagecoach next weekend.