Staying warm and breezy for Sunday

A trough of low pressure is keeping conditions breezy today, namely in wind prone areas near the San Gorgonio Pass. These breezy onshore winds are set to last through Monday before a stronger trough arrives.

Stronger wind gusts and the chance for precipitation for areas west of the valley is expected by the middle of the week with the arrival of the next trough.

Although cooler winds remain a factor, warm temperatures in the 80s are expected to continue today. Temperatures will push into the 90s on Monday before sinking back into the 80s by the middle of the week as stronger winds enter the forecast.

An incoming high pressure system will begin to send temperatures back into the 90s and even into the triple digits by the end of next week. As temperatures begin to rise, increased humidity may become a factor. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.