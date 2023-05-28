Warm and windy conditions continue

Conditions will take on a similar pattern to yesterday as winds weaken this morning and pick back up in the evening. Blustery west winds are expected to exceed 30-40 mph near wind prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass and could be as high as 25 mph in other valley areas.

Wind will remain through Memorial Day, namely during the evening hours once again, but calmer conditions are expected by Tuesday. Although windy conditions will persist through the holiday weekend, there are currently no watches or warnings posted.

If you're okay with some wind, it is still a great time to head outdoors this weekend! The low pressure system that ushered in the wind to the valley this weekend has also kept conditions dry and slightly below the seasonal average (98°). Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 90s for most of the upcoming work week before pushing back towards the high 90s for the weekend.