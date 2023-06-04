First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty Monday night

Get ready for gusty conditions! Sunday night will be breezy, but more wind arrives for Monday. A First Alert Weather Alert is in place from 4 p.m. to midnight on Monday. During this time, strong west and northwest winds are expected to strengthen, potentially reducing air quality and visibility. This may lead to challenging driving conditions or possible road closures.

Winds will likely return for Tuesday evening, though it is unlikely it will be as gusty. The result of these incoming winds is cooler temperatures. Average temperatures for this time of year typically run between 101-103°, but next week we will see upper 80s and 90s for daytime highs. Overnight lows will stay mostly in the 60s.

