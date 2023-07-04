Skip to Content
Fourth of July Forecast

Haley Clawson
Happy Independence Day! It's shaping up to be another brutally hot day here in the Coachella Valley. While the Excessive Heat Warning for the valley has expired, temperatures in excess of 110°F are still expected today.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Particulate Advisory for today and extending through tomorrow. This is in anticipation of the build up of pollutants released from fireworks. Areas closest to large fireworks displays will be most affected.

As well, it will be a bit breezier today and this evening. The increased winds will help keep our temperatures down a little bit, but will also increase our risk of fires.

Temperatures should be slightly cooler for the rest of the week and remain closer to the seasonal average of 108°F.

