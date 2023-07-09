Average Temperatures Today, Above Average Starting Tomorrow

Temperatures across the Coachella Valley today are hovering around the seasonal average. This will likely be the last day of temperatures under 110°F for at least a week.

Winds have been slightly elevated today and will continue to be breezy in some areas this evening. This is helping to keep the valley a degree or two cooler than initially expected.

The National Weather Service has preemptively issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the entirety of the Coachella Valley and for most of the San Gorgonio Pass in anticipation of this week's heat wave. This warning will be in effect from Tuesday at 10AM until Sunday at 8PM. Temperatures of up to 119° are possibly by next weekend.

This week will be HOT! Excessive heat will be with us by mid week. Temperatures are expected to be their highest next weekend with daily highs easily exceeding 115° for several days.