Excessive heat continues to build

An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect until Monday at 8PM. The National Weather Service may extend the warning again if deemed necessary.

A strong ridge of high pressure has taken hold over the desert southwest. The system will continue expand westward. The ridge of high pressure will continue to expand into the weekend, forcing daytime highs upward toward 120 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be the hottest days yet this year. Both days have the potential to break the current record for that day's high temperature. Excessive heat will persist for at least the next week. Overnight lows will also remain warmer than normal, so we will get little relief from the heat overnight. Drink plenty of water and practice heat safety!