Excessive heat persists into the weekend

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb.

An Air Quality Alert is in place as Ozone and other pollutants collect at the surface underneath the ridge of high pressure over the region.

Be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness, and call 911 if necessary, these highs are dangerous.

Expect highs near 120 through the weekend and into early next week. A First Alert Weather Alert is in place for Saturday and Sunday because of the potential for record heat.