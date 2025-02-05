Slightly Cooler, but Staying Mild into Weekend

Really nice second half of the week for the Coachella Valley. Warm and dry conditions through the weekend, with daytime highs in mid 70s—slightly cooler then the first 80s of 2025 we just experienced.

It’s still going to be really nice however some isolated showers are possible through Friday. Best chance of some light showers will be west of the valley or in the mountains—really the Coachella Valley looks predominantly dry. We may see some patchy overnight and early clouds develop, but afternoon sunshine is expected.

Occasionally breezy conditions expected for Thursday, but right now—local gusts don’t look too crazy. Nothing that would trigger an alert at the moment.

By mid next week, a strong system will bring cooler, cloudier, and windier conditions, along with a chance for light showers mainly along the coast. Daytime highs will likely fall into the 70s, keeping temperatures slightly below seasonal averages.