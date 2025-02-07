Diminishing Coastal Showers; Sunny & Breezy Weekend for the Coachella Valley

Lingering misty, cloudy, and rainy conditions along the coastal slopes, with precipitation amounts mostly between 0.1-0.25 inches. The Coachella Valley has really stayed dry however as this system moved through. Coastal showers will gradually taper off this afternoon into the evening and we'll see drier weather overnight. However, gusty winds will linger, especially in the deserts, where winds could gust between 25-35 mph and even up to 45-55 mph near the mountain slopes, then decreasing later this evening.

Looking at the weekend: Expect sunny skies and milder temperatures in the mid-70s, not quite as warm as the past few days--we are in a cooling trend--but still remaining mild. Saturday and Sunday look fantastic for any outdoor activities--including Tour de Palm Springs and of course Superbowl festivities.

Next week, temperatures drop a little bit more--though remain right around the seasonal mark. Right now there's a slight chance of rain showers Monday night through Tuesday--mainly west of the mountains. Snow levels will be lower, between 4,500 and 5,500 feet, which could bring some snow to higher elevations in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Later in the week, models are showing better confidence in a more significant storm late Wednesday and continuing through Friday. The heaviest rain and mountain snow are expected to hit on Thursday and Friday, potentially making this one of the more substantial precipitation events of the season. At this point that's still pretty far out, so I'll keep my eye on things.