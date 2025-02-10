Dry & Mild Start to the Week, Wetter Weather on the Way

It’s a beautiful start to the week in the Coachella Valley with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and dry conditions.

Winds will remain light today, but we’ll begin to see them pick up tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and evening.

On Tuesday, increasing clouds and gusty winds will signal the start of a weather shift. Wednesday will bring the arrival of rain to the region, with the heaviest rainfall expected Thursday and Friday morning, alongside snow in the higher elevations.

The weekend will bring dry and warmer conditions, making for a pleasant end to the week after the wet weather clears out.