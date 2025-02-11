Strong Winds Gradually Decrease Tuesday Night, Showers Arrive Along Coast Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday for gusty winds, blowing dust and reduced air quality and visibility across the Coachella Valley.

These strong winds have created (at times) hazardous air quality levels and and reduced visibility enough that both Gene Autry and Indian Canyon experienced road closures.

These winds have triggered an Air Quality Alert across the Coachella Valley through 5am Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a transition day for us, areas to the west--along the coast--will start to feel the effects of an atmospheric river as showers return to the mix. Though we might experience a few light showers, the main focus will be on regions west of the valley. Expect cooler temperatures and cloudy skies throughout the day. We'll see a few lingering breezes as well.

On Thursday, another First Alert Weather Alert will be in effect as that atmospheric river arrives locally effecting the greater Palm Springs area. Widespread rain is expected across the region, lasting through Friday morning. This system isn't particularly cold, so snowfall will be limited to the mountain elevations above 7,500-8,000', then dropping a little lower Friday night to 6,000-6,500'.

That First Alert Weather Alert Day carries into Friday/Valentine's Day as our atmospheric river moves through Southern California. With rain and cloud cover, temperatures will remain below average late week.

Conditions should start to begin improving Friday evening, with clear skies and dry weather returning for the weekend. Temperatures also start climbing again into next week.