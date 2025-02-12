Scattered Showers Arriving in SoCal for the Second Half of the Week

Rain is already popping up on the radar across portions of Southern California and will continue to push farther south into the Coachella Valley tonight and Thursday.

For now—cloudy skies and cool conditions. I’d call today our transition day across the valley. This evening look for mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s, falling to mid to low 50s overnight. We’ll start to see rain chances increasing in the early morning hours and continuing throughout the day.

Thursday we’re looking at more of that moisture along the coast pushing into the Coachella Valley. We’re not looking at significantly heavy rain totals here locally, but enough that the rain could impact your outdoor plans. Maybe a 1/4” of rain…possibly up to 1/2” but it’s far more likely we’ll be on the lower end of that.

Plus we’re looking at periods of some seriously gusty southwest winds at times—especially looking ahead into our Friday. Because of that there is a Wind Advisory in effect from 10am Thursday to 4am Saturday for southwest winds 20-30 (with gusts up to 65mph possible). Looking like our strongest winds can be expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Keep in mind wind can blow around unsecured objects and power outages are certainly a possibility.

Still a few showers possible looking ahead into our Friday. But generally things being winding down. Don’t rule out a stray shower for your Valentine’s Day, but right now it looks like best chances Friday will be in the early morning hours.

Things begin drying out this weekend. Saturday and Sunday we’re looking at mostly sunny to sunny skies with high temps climbing into the low to mid 70s.

Monday is President’s Day—when we’ll be looking at sunshine and temps flirting with 80 degrees.