Drying out with lingering breezes for Valentine’s Evening

Our strongest storm of the season brought record rainfall and some significant snow to the higher elevations of mountains yesterday. Showers have really been diminishing across Southern California as this storm continues pulling out of the region. We'll see skies continue to clear and overall mostly dry conditions. A spotty stray remnant shower is not entirely out of the question, but generally conditions have improved dramatically across the Coachella Valley.

Your Valentine's evening looks great. Grab a jacket for your sweetie, just so you look prepared, but I don't think you'll be dodging much in terms of rain.

I am watching for some continued gusty southwest and westerly winds across the desert, high desert and mountain passes. Wind advisories remain in effect through tomorrow morning for areas surrounding the Valley, so expect some breezy conditions here.

Rainfall was impressive. Storm totals thus far for Palm Springs have reached 0.87", 0.86" of that falling yesterday setting a record for one-day precipitation on this date.

Highs will be cooler than normal today, before warming up really nicely into the weekend. We'll spend most of this next week flirting with daytime highs near 80 degrees!