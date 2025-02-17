Presidents Day: Perfect Start to the Week Around Palm Springs

It's an absolutely gorgeous Monday in the Coachella Valley with sunny skies and just a few high clouds drifting through. Temperatures are reaching the upper 70s and low 80s today, making for fantastic weather at the Riverside County Fair & Date Festival President’s Day parade in Indio.

We’re about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year, and this is just the start of an exciting warming trend over the coming days!

While the weather is nice, watch for gusty winds to continue, particularly around the mountain passes, high desert, and desert slopes. Wind speeds could peak between 40-50 mph today and tonight.

Tomorrow, we'll see a slight dip in temperatures to 3 degrees lower as weak onshore flow takes hold during the afternoon. It won’t be a big drop, though, and we’ll still enjoy mostly sunny skies with a few high clouds. Overall, tomorrow looks like another beautiful day, with high pressure starting to build again by tomorrow night.

Looking ahead to Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, we’ll briefly experience some increasing offshore winds, though not quite a full-fledged Santa Ana wind event. These winds will usher in warmer, drier air, pushing temperatures even higher. High pressure will continue to strengthen over the Western U.S., with highs well above the seasonal average. By Sunday and Monday, we could be flirting with the 90-degree mark here in the desert!

Expect the warm trend to continue, with highs in the 80s for most of the week. Aside from a few passing clouds, skies will stay mostly clear, making for another stretch of beautiful weather.

Enjoy the sunshine!