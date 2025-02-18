Above Average Temps Keep Climbing into Next Week

Inland areas will be a few degrees cooler today, but a widespread warming trend will start on Wednesday.

A weak coastal eddy will linger through Thursday, keeping some low clouds and fog around—mainly along the coast however.

On Friday, a light offshore flow will bring warmer conditions to Southern California’s coast and valleys, though the mountains and deserts may cool slightly by a few degrees. Overall, expect some minor fluctuation in temperatures over the next few days, but the changes will only be a couple of degrees.

I’ll be keeping an eye on gusty north winds on Thursday and Friday, especially along and below the coastal mountain slopes, with winds reaching up to 35 mph, and locally 45 mph in some areas.

Saturday through Tuesday: temperatures will be well above average as high pressure builds over California and the West Coast. Expect daytime highs around 5 degrees above normal along the coast and about 15 to 20 degrees above average in the mountains. For the lower deserts, high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday and Tuesday.