Halfway between Normal and Records Across Palm Springs Mid Week

A very pleasant day across much of Southern California on this Wednesday with daytime highs climbing above seasonal average yet again.

For Thursday and Friday, weak offshore flow will bring warmer temperatures and drier conditions to the coast and inland valleys, with a *slight cooling* in the mountains and deserts (but we’re only talking 1-2 degrees).

Look for gusty northerly winds Thursday morning through Thursday night along coastal mountain slopes, with the strongest gusts near the Cajon Pass reaching 40 to 50 mph. Winds will shift to a more northeasterly direction by Friday morning, spreading into San Diego County and continuing through the afternoon, with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph.

The big talker of our forecast is our significant warming trend. High pressure will build over Southern California Saturday through Wednesday, pushing temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average away from the coast. Expect a warm weekend and a potential 90-degree day next week.