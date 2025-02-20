Gorgeous, Sunny Thursday across Coachella Valley

It's another fantastic day here in the Coachella Valley! Warmer days are expected to continue into the weekend, with some weak Santa Ana winds arriving today and Friday. As high pressure strengthens early to mid-next week, temperatures will continue to rise, reaching 10 to 20 degrees above normal seasonal levels!

We're tracking weak Santa Ana winds that will develop throughout the day and continue into the end of the workweek. While the Coachella Valley will see minimal impacts, elevated winds are expected for areas to the west.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s through the rest of the workweek, with highs climbing into the mid-80s by the weekend. By early next week, we could reach the upper 80s, with low 90s not out of the question! Skies will remain sunny and clear for the foreseeable future.