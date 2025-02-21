Warm Way to Wrap up the Work Week

What a way to wrap up the work week! Gorgeous sunny skies and low 80s as we head into the upcoming weekend, with temperatures feeling more like Spring than Winter as of late.

Temps. are our big story, but I'm also watching some winds this afternoon and evening. Weak offshore winds will continue tonight with locally gusty winds--mainly impacting local passes and foothills. Those N/NE winds however are also contributing to our warming and drying trend into next week.

For Saturday, the winds over the higher elevations are expected to gradually decrease, as our pressure gradient weakens and shifts further east. At the same time, our ridge will continue to build and strengthen over the region and allow for slightly warmer temperatures tomorrow.

Looking into next week: Our ridge will continue to strengthen over the area this weekend through at least the middle of next week, with much warmer temperatures still in store. Right now, Wednesday looks like the warmest day of the week. Anyways, that ridge is basically going to stay anchored over the SW for the foreseeable future. This means many of us could see daytime highs 10-20 degrees above seasonal norms.

Longer range models show a cut-off "inside slider" low developing and moving over the area by next Friday into this next following weekend which could promote some cooler temperatures and possibly a chance of rain for the end of the month and beginning of March--but that's still a ways out.