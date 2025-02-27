Cooling Down, But Remaining Unusually Warm for February

Finally a cool down is in sight after 3 days of unusually warm weather—even for us here in the Coachella Valley! Yesterday we topped off at 97 degrees, today, more than 10 degrees cooler. A noticeable difference! Tomorrow we'll take away a few more degrees.

This cool down is going to linger around the next few days as we watch a cut off low arriving here across the West Coast. That’ll add some much needed moisture—after 2-3 days of dangerous fire conditions—and added high level cloud cover today. This system has already provided some much needed relief in our temperatures today.

Winds are still a bit gusty around the San Gorgonzola Pass and Desert Hot Springs—but have really been decreasing the last few hours thanks for decreasing offshore flow and a shift to more of an onshore pattern moving forward the next few days.

There will be a couple of low pressure systems that’ll push east across Southern California. Right now the first one is giving the coastal areas of California a slight chance of rain, though I don’t expect we’ll see anything here in the Coachella Valley. I’ll keep watching models though and let you know if anything changes.

Sunday and Monday looks like round two, with the second approaching system. As a result we’ll likely see the coolest day of the week by Monday. Then temperatures rebound just a hair, back to the mid 70s with a mix of mostly to party sunny skies for the remainder of next week.