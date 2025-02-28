Cooler & Gusty for the Coachella Valley this Weekend

We're transitioning to cooler and cloudier weather into the weekend and next week, despite daytime highs still remaining above seasonal average until about Sunday.

This evening looking partly cloudy, but very pleasant.

Look for highs in the 80s through Saturday, before a more noticeable drop in temps. into the 70s come Sunday. Low 70s Monday, which will likely be the coolest day of the week.

There is a bit more activity wind wise expected into the weekend. The South Coast AQMD has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory/Air Quality Alert starting around 4am tomorrow through Sunday at 7am. Look for air quality levels ranging from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Very Unhealthy. Locally we could see gusts 20-30mph around the valley, with stronger gusts expected along the desert slopes and San Gorgonio Pass.

Currently Riverside county mountain communities like Idyllwild and the San Gorgonio Pass are under a Wind Advisory from 10am Saturday through 10 am Sunday or 4pm Monday, depending on your location. We could see west winds from 20-40mph with gusts from 50-65mph.

Also watching a couple low pressure systems bringing a chance of light to moderate rain and light mountain snow--mainly to the Coastal Mountains and mountain slopes--though the Coachella Valley looks fairly dry. Right now our BEST chance of any light precip would be Monday or next Thursday, neither of which days are looking at anything over a 30% chance currently.

Generally the valley is looking at a cooler trend with a drop to below normal temperatures heading into next week and some gusty weekend winds the next few days.