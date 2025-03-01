First Alert Weather Alert Issued for Gusty Winds & Blowing Dust Into Monday Afternoon

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for gusty winds, blowing dust, reduced visibility and poor air quality across the Coachella Valley through 1pm Monday.

Winds are expected to peak this afternoon and evening.

Then once again Sunday, starting in the afternoon and increasing once more into the evening hours.

Blowing dust has reduced visibility across the valley already.

The South Coast Air Quality Management issued an Air Quality Alert and it's certainly reflected in our AQI levels--which have been hazardous at times today.

Weather forecaster Gavin Ngyuen will have a full update in his forecast tonight on News Channel 3.