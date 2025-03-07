Quieter End to Work Week, but Saturday Starts Chilly!

A much calmer and quieter way to wrap up the work week as most of winds have died down and we're seeing decreasing showers into the evening hours.

After a cold start to your Saturday morning, we begin drying out and warming up into a very pleasant weekend.

There is a Frost Advisory for parts of the San Bernadino and Riverside County valleys and Inland Empire as some locations could drop down to 32 degrees overnight. That advisory is in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

Sunday we'll warm up a little more returning back to near seasonal average in the upper 70s and low 80s. More sunshine and calm winds.

Monday a series of low-pressure systems arrive from the west bringing another round of rain, gusty winds and potentially more mountain snow. The first system doesn't look as impressive as the second, which is expected to arrive into SoCal Wednesday into Thursday and provide a better chance of more widespread showers and stronger winds. Right now, models aren't terribly confident that this will have an impact on the Coachella Valley and deserts specifically, but a lot can change in a few days. Right now look for a slight chance for some precipitation locally come mid next week.