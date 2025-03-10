Cooler, Wetter Weather Ahead this Week

Hope you enjoyed our gorgeous Monday with sunshine and warm temps in the low 80s because lots of changes are on the way for the rest of the week.

We start the week calm, but cooler, wetter and gusty conditions are expected for much of the remainder of the week as several systems approach the west coast bringing rain and mountain snow.

This evening is pleasant and mild but we've been watching increasing clouds the past few hours.

Right now…

Storm #1 is expected to arrive: Tuesday with maybe a few spotty showers lingering into Wednesday (though most locations start drying up).

Storm #2 is expected: Wednesday night into Friday morning.

Looking farther out there is the potential for yet another system arriving in Southern California sometime early next week.

Storm #2 looks like it’ll be stronger, more significant, and have a better chance of impacting the Coachella Valley which is why the First Alert Weather Team has already issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday, but let’s start with what’s ahead tomorrow.

There’s a closed upper low just off the coast expected to arrive as early as tomorrow morning. The core of this first system moves over Southern California Tuesday afternoon, bringing some instability which means a chance of thunderstorms with it. However, highest chances for thunderstorms are in San Diego and Orange Counties—unlikely we’d see anything on this side off the mountains.

The passing trough, AKA Storm #2, arrives late Wednesday into Thursday and will likely bring more widespread rain with an atmospheric river making landfall Thursday morning. This system is expected to be colder than Tuesday’s system with temperatures dropping and snow levels falling potentially as low as 3,000-3,500 ft by Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Looking out a bit further, models indicate a more unsettled pattern continuing into early next week as yet another third system could impact the region.