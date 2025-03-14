Tapering Showers & Breezy Winds Ending the Work Week

Light to moderate showers will persist this afternoon, gradually tapering off overnight as an area of low pressure moves toward the West Coast.

Winds will remain strong across inland areas through the night. This weekend, high pressure will bring drier, sunnier conditions and calmer winds.

However, by Monday and Tuesday, a low pressure system will pass through, bringing cooler temperatures, gusty winds, and a chance of light rain.

Later in the week, expect clearer skies and warmer weather.