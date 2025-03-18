Pleasant & Mild Evening Across the Coachella Valley

What a beautiful Tuesday evening across the Coachella Valley today!

We saw some earlier breezes, mainly in the passes, with the passing of our cold front, but winds have been decreasing steadily throughout the day.

We’re headed into an extended stretch of pretty nice weather, returning back into the 80s and potentially even the low 90s as a ridge of high pressure returns to the region, strengthening and promoting a nice warm up here locally and across much of Southern California.

Our cold front is replaced by that ridge of high pressure which will lead to some elevated Santa Ana winds—mainly for the mountains and foothills. These winds don’t look real dramatic though, so I’m not worried about these winds triggering any concern for wildfires.

Wednesday looks a lot like today.

We have a nice zonal pattern aloft that takes over Friday - Saturday, leading to a significant warm up across the lower deserts.

Our high pressure system strengthens into early next week leading to continued warm temps and a rise to above seasonally normal temperatures.