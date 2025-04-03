Transitioning Into a Trend of Warmer Weather Friday

Enjoy these cooler-than-usual temperatures while they last, because big changes are on the way!

The Coachella Valley is experiencing highs about 10 degrees below normal today, thanks to a dominant low-pressure system hanging over the western U.S. But that cool influence won’t stick around much longer. For comparison, we should be about 84 degrees this time of the year.

This evening we're seeing a few spotty, quick-passing showers roll through SoCal and parts of the Coachella Valley. I'm not ruling out an isolated thunderstorm, which could come with a brief downpour, hail and lightning, but most of the valley stays overall dry as we head into our overnight hours.

Starting tomorrow, we’ll begin a steady warm-up as the system weakens. Temperatures will climb a little each day, making a noticeable jump heading into next week. By the time Coachella kicks off, we could be looking at highs reaching the upper 90s or even triple digits.

Spring in the desert doesn’t stay mild for long! Expect plenty of sunshine, rising temperatures, and the return of classic Coachella Valley heat over the next few days.