Weather Insider: April 2025 Enso Update

Since the end of 2024, sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean have been cooler than usual. This is indicative of La Nina conditions. As a reminder, La Niña and El Niño are the two main phases of ENSO (El Niño Southern Oscillation). There is also a neutral phase, which represents when sea surface temperatures are neither more nor less than 0.5°C away from the average. Both El Niño and La Niña have distinct and well-known impacts on weather patterns all across the globe. Neutral phases can make it harder for forecasters to predict what will happen due to the lack of a defined impact.

In their latest update on April 10th, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center issued its final La Nina Advisory. This means that La Nina conditions are no longer being observed and that we are slowly transitioning into the neutral phase of ENSO. Scientists expect neutral conditions to remain in place through the summer of 2025 and likely into the beginning of autumn as well.