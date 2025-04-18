Breezy & Cooler For Start of Coachella: Weekend 2

Our breezy, cooler conditions continue today across the Coachella Valley--just in time for weekend #2 of the Coachella.

We have let our First Alert Weather Alert expire, though we're still expecting some breezes to remain.

Todays winds have kicked up the dirt a bit so we're still watching air quality concerns. An Air Quality Alert remains in place until late tonight.

While much of Southern California is seeing clouds and even a few scattered showers west of the mountains, the desert is staying dry with mostly sunny--albeit dusty--skies. Winds continue to pick up through the afternoon, especially near our mountain passes, with gusts 30-45mph. Looks like winds will start to ease up later this evening.

Tonight a weak ridge of high pressure begins to build, setting the stage for a warmer and sunnier Saturday. Expect temperatures to continue climbing into Sunday and Monday, with mild afternoon breezes. Low for low to almost mid 90s Sunday through Wednesday. By midweek, a slight cooling trend kicks in, bringing highs down a little closer to normal by Thursday and Friday.