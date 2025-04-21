Warming Trend Back Into the 90s

After a warm start to the week across the Coachella Valley as temperatures climb today and tomorrow. We finished the day at 94°.

High pressure is still hanging on for now, keeping skies clear and temps in the low 90s—about 5 degrees above normal.

The desert stays in the low 90s through the work week.

A series of passing troughs this week will maintain onshore flow across the region. By late Thursday into Friday, a weak trough will sneak in from the north, stirring up some breezy conditions and knocking temps down into the 80s just in time for the weekend. Expect the breezes to pick up a bit through the passes and foothills in the afternoons and evenings.

Looking ahead to early next week, high pressure looks to rebuild off the coast, which means we’re likely to see gradual warming once again. So enjoy the return to seasonal, cool-down in the mid 80s while it lasts—90s will likely make a return by mid next week.